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Pin Jia Chan

Pin Jia Chan


2026-10-04 08:05:54
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, School of Environment, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
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Plant ecologist and environmental scientist. For my PhD I investigated the impacts of kauri dieback on carbon and nutrient dynamics.

Experience
  • –present Researcher, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Education
  • 2026 University of Auckland, PhD Environmental Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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