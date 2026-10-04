403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pin Jia Chan
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- PhD Candidate, School of Environment, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Plant ecologist and environmental scientist. For my PhD I investigated the impacts of kauri dieback on carbon and nutrient dynamics.Experience
- –present Researcher, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
- 2026 University of Auckland, PhD Environmental Science
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment