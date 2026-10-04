SBU Urges Ukrainians Not To Film Or Share Photos And Videos Of Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU announced this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

In particular, people are urged not to post content showing Russian strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure, air defense operations, and other such activity.

"These recordings may be used not only by Russian propagandists, but also by Russian military personnel who monitor and analyze such materials in order to adjust subsequent strikes," the agency said.

The SBU stressed that law enforcement agencies may consider the publication of such content a criminal offense, which carries severe punishment. Depending on the circumstances, such actions may be classified under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

SBU exposes GRU agents who collected data on military personnel and guided strikes on Kharkiv

This includes the unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and providing information to a state carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine, which carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

SBU operational units systematically investigate cases of such recordings being shared online and hold their authors accountable.

The SBU urged Ukrainians to act responsibly, not help the enemy, and not put other citizens at risk.

On October 4, a Russian drone hit the roadway on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv. Two people were reported injured.

Photo: SBU