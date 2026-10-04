Registration Opens For 2027 U.S. Identity Preserved International Summit

The U.S. Identity Preserved International Summit connects the global identity preserved agriculture value chain, from farmers, suppliers and exporters, to soy and grain buyers and food manufacturers.

The fourth U.S. Identity Preserved International Summit will be held Feb. 22-24 in Tokyo.

The U.S. Identity Preserved International Summit will unite stakeholders from across the global identity preserved agriculture value chain Feb. 22–24 in Tokyo.

- Randy Duckworth

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Identity Preserved International Summit has earned its reputation for connecting identity preserved soybeans and specialty grains grown in the United States to end users across the globe.

Set for Feb. 22-24, 2027, in Tokyo, Japan, the annual Summit will once again link key players across the identity preserved agriculture value chain – from growers, suppliers, exporters, equipment and input companies to international soy and specialty grain buyers and food manufacturers.

Registration for the Summit is now open at this link. International food manufacturers, soy and grain buyers may be eligible for complimentary registration.

“We hear the same feedback from attendees year after year: The U.S. Identity Preserved International Summit has become the premier conference for the leaders who are making impacts across the IP industry,” said Randy Duckworth, U.S. Identity Preserved Alliance executive director.“We're excited to hold the Summit for the first time in Japan and look forward to reconnecting with past participants and welcoming new attendees.”

Summit attendees will gain insight into identity preserved crop supply and availability, crop conditions, contracting, technical aspects of food production and more, while building valuable business connections.

“The U.S. Identity Preserved Alliance is primed to continue growing our brand in 2027, and the Summit is our marquee event that delivers on all fronts,” Duckworth said,“It's the place to be for networking opportunities and learning experiences – we're confident that attendees will return to their businesses with new opportunities, stronger relationships and greater knowledge on what sets the U.S. IP industry apart.”

Visit usipsummit for the latest agenda and registration information.

Registration details:

$1,500 - USIP Alliance members

$2,350 - U.S. non-members

Eligible international food manufacturers and soy or grain buyers may qualify for complimentary registration and lodging. Contact... for details.

Katelyn Engquist

Ag Management Solutions

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Registration Opens for 2027 U.S. Identity Preserved International Summit News Provided By Ag Management Solutions October 04, 2026, 23:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations...



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