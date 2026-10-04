HIGHCOURT Announces Expanded Legal Knowledge And MKC2 Review Capabilities

HIGHCOURT LAW

The existing private legal AI platform now brings together 31.3 million indexed legal passages and improved AI review performance.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HIGHCOURT today announced expanded legal knowledge and specialized review capabilities for its existing private legal AI platform. Already available for deployment, HIGHCOURT helps law firms prepare, research and review legal work while keeping core AI processing on their own infrastructure. The update strengthens the platform's legal reference coverage and specialized review capabilities, supporting attorneys as they work through evidence, assess authorities and prepare case materials.Legal knowledge at substantial scaleHIGHCOURT's installed legal reference infrastructure includes:31.3 million indexed legal passages across case law, statutes, regulations and supporting materials.9.98 million case records in its citation database.77.5 million citation relationships supporting examination of connections between legal authorities.The collections include federal law and regulations, state-law materials representing all 50 states, and additional legal reference resources. Coverage depth varies by jurisdiction and practice area. HIGHCOURT's legal knowledge capabilities help attorneys examine relevant material within the context of their work.Passage counts describe indexed text segments, including overlapping collections-not unique cases or individual laws. Coverage varies by jurisdiction.Measurable progress in AI reviewMKC2 (also referred to as HC Critic), HIGHCOURT's specialized review model, evaluates generated work and flags potential problems for human review.In internal evaluation, MKC2 achieved 93.17% accuracy on scored binary checks, compared with 83.09% for the comparison model. Its ability to rank defective work above sound work measured 0.962 ROC-AUC, compared with 0.728.These results describe performance on the internal evaluation set. They are separate from live-matter outcomes and do not represent a guarantee of error-free legal work.MKC2 was developed by HIGHCOURT founder Michael Knight, who also founded Privilege AI.Practitioner review of completed case workHIGHCOURT reports four completed, unpaid retrospective case validations. According to the company, reviewers confirmed that generated findings and outcomes aligned with their existing findings.A participating law firm reported no hallucinations or issues in the three case outputs it reviewed. Those observations apply to the reviewed outputs; attorneys retain responsibility for checking and approving legal work.Available nowHIGHCOURT is finished and available for deployment. The platform supports private legal research, matter preparation, drafting and review within a connected workspace.For product information and deployment inquiries, visit highcourtlaw.About HIGHCOURTHIGHCOURT develops private legal AI software for law firms handling U.S. legal matters. Founded and self-funded by Michael Knight, the company helps attorneys turn case materials into usable legal work product while retaining control of their data and professional decisions.Corpus figures reflect installed indexes checked October 4, 2026. MKC2 results reflect the company's September 21, 2026 internal calibration record.

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HIGHCOURT Announces Expanded Legal Knowledge and MKC2 Review Capabilities News Provided By Tech1e October 05, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Law, Technology



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