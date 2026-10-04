International Unitarian Organization Launches Monthly Global Reflection With Young Unitarian Niklas Weber

Niklas Weber - Young Unitarian from Germany

UUWYN - Connecting UU Youth Worldwide

The New ICUU - Rebirth of an International Unitarian Universalist Organization

Young Unitarian, Lead Rapper and Engineer from Germany

- Shahan IslamHARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Unitarian Universalist Worldwide Youth Network (UUWYN) (pronounced“you win”) announces the launch of its Monthly Global Reflection series, a new international worship gathering designed to bring together young people, families, congregations, and partner churches across continents. The inaugural service will take place Sunday, October 18 at 12:00 PM (USA) / 4:00 PM UTC, supported by the International Community of Unitarians and Universalists (ICUU). The series continues UUWYN's commitment to building a spiritually grounded, culturally diverse, and globally connected Unitarian community.Conceived as“A Global Gathering of Spirit, Culture & Community,” the monthly Global Reflection series offers a shared worship experience that transcends borders. Each month's gathering features voices from multiple continents, music and rituals from global UU communities and opportunities for collective reflection and grounding. The series strengthens global Unitarian identity while creating a welcoming space for individuals and communities seeking connection in a rapidly changing world.Highlight: Niklas Weber, GermanyThis month's program features Niklas Weber, a young Unitarian from Germany and lead rapper of the UUWYN–BeuJ Bande Rap (“you win, boy band”), which premiered in Cologne (Köln) on May 24, 2026. The Cologne performance may be viewed here: and was part of“Unitariertag,” the bi-annual congress of Unitarians in Germany, where UUWYN and BeuJ were asked to lead the Sunday service. BeuJ is the acronym for Bund eigenstaendiger Unitarische Jugend, which is loosely translated as Association of Independent Unitarian Youth. Many people ask why the BeuJ is referred to in the song as“boy band.” If B, e, u, J were a German word (it is not), it would be pronounced“boy,” so a bit of poetic license here.The service in Cologne offered music, intercultural blessings, speeches, and reflections from youth across continents and may be seen in its entirety here with the premiere of the rap appearing at approximately the 46 minute mark: “The performance brought the audience to its feet. Young Unitarian leaders from both organizations and from other continents delivered messages of courage, joy, and solidarity that resonated deeply with attendees of all ages,” points out UUWYN founder Shahan Islam.“European leaders praised the service as one of the most dynamic and hopeful moments of the event. Niklas' work embodies the creative, youth driven energy that UUWYN continues to uplift across its international network.”This is not Mr. Weber's first involvement in international Unitarianism. In 2018, he participated in a Unitarian Youth Exchange, hosted by a family from the Universalist Church of West Hartford, Connecticut. Universalist Church, West Hartford, Connecticut, USA He later recounted his experience in Unitarische Blätter, the magazine of the URfG (German Unitarian Organization), which invited UUWYN to lead the 2026 Unitariertag service. His story may be read (in German) on pages 8-12 at this link: UNITARISCHE-BLAETTER-ARTICLESToday, Mr. Weber works as an Automation Engineer in Fürth, Germany and is also pursuing his Masters in Electrical and Computer Engineering in Leipzig. It is very much a family affair in the Weber household as Niklas' father, Roland Weber, a lifelong Unitarian and very active member of the URfG (particularly with respect to its music) and his mother Silke first met years ago in a Unitarian youth function! Niklas' younger sister Lara also took part in the Unitarian Youth Exchange Unitarian Youth Exchange Program – UUWYN in 2026 and is actually the lead singer in the UUWYN-BeuJ Bande Rap as it contains both sung and rapped verses.Rap Lifts Up Unitareirtag Theme of“What Binds Us All Together”The theme of the Unitariertag in Cologne,“what binds us all together,” is not only repeated in the rap performance, but is lived most vividly in the UUWYN–BeuJ Bande Rap itself, where youth from multiple continents don't just talk about unity-they perform it! In that moment, Hartford, Berlin, Kolozsvár, Nairobi, and Indonesia aren't distant dots on a map but resonant voices in a shared rhythm. The collaboration itself becomes the message: young people weaving languages, cultures, and justice commitments into one collective pulse. It's hard to imagine a more powerful embodiment of the theme than watching teenagers and young adults-who grew up in different political systems, different faith expressions, different histories-step onto one stage and create something that none of them could have made alone. Their rap becomes a living demonstration of what binds us together: courage, creativity, joy, and the insistence that our faith is strongest when every voice is heard.How to JoinParticipants may join the gathering by clicking on this link: The Monthly Global Reflection meets on the third Sunday of every month, offering a consistent spiritual touchpoint for communities worldwide.About UUWYNThe UUWYN Worldwide Youth Network is an international initiative dedicated to empowering young Unitarians and Universalists through global connection, cultural exchange, and collaborative spiritual practice. In partnership with the International Council of Unitarians and Universalists (ICUU), UUWYN fosters leadership, creativity, and community among youth across the world.Media ContactUUWYN Worldwide Youth NetworkEmail:... Website:

Shahan Islam

ICUU Inc

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UUWYN-BeuJ Rap

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International Unitarian Organization Launches Monthly Global Reflection with Young Unitarian Niklas Weber News Provided By ICUU Inc October 05, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion



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