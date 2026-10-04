Z-TEXT Zk-Snarks Messenger Opens To The Public: No Phone, No SIM

Z-TEXT zk-SNARKs messenger on the BitcoinZ blockchain. No phone, no email, no SIM.

One 24-word seed unlocks five functions: messenger, wallet, password manager, Channels and disposable identity

A live Z-TEXT message on the BitcoinZ blockchain explorer: a shielded transaction with 58 confirmations, verifiable on-chain.

Shielded messenger, wallet, password manager and Channels on the BitcoinZ blockchain. No KYC. Post-quantum handshake. Messages no one can read or erase.

- eric pierrotSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Z-TEXT, a privacy messenger built on the BitcoinZ blockchain, is now available for download with no phone number, no email, no SIM card, and no KYC. Identities are generated from a seed phrase and can be discarded and replaced at any time. Zero-knowledge proofs shield who is messaging whom, while the blockchain gives every message permanence instead of a forced expiration date.Every message is shielded using zk-SNARKs. zk-SNARKs are a proof system that lets the blockchain confirm a message is valid without revealing who sent it, who received it, or what it says. Message content is encrypted on the sender's device before it leaves. Z-TEXT does not hold the keys needed to read it.Most messaging apps treat deletion as a safety feature. But deleting a file rarely erases it, because the data often lingers on disk or on a server. Z-TEXT's message layer runs on a decentralized blockchain and does not rely on a single company-owned message server. The company describes this as "shielded permanence": private enough that no one can read a message, and permanent enough that no one can erase it.Z-TEXT combines five functions on one blockchain: a messenger, a BTCZ wallet, an on-chain password manager, a broadcast feature called Channels, and a disposable identity system. Each identity is its own 24-word seed. That one seed unlocks all five functions, with no separate account required for any of them.The messenger runs on three layers of cryptography:the BitcoinZ blockchain, for decentralization and permanence;zk-SNARKs, for privacy;post-quantum cryptography (ML-KEM-768, live since version 3.7.0), which protects the encryption handshake against future quantum computers.Each message costs about 0.0002 BTCZ. That is a small network fee plus 0.0001 BTCZ delivered to the recipient, which comes back when the recipient replies. In a normal back-and-forth conversation, the real cost is about 0.0001 BTCZ per message.BitcoinZ's first block was mined in September 2017. The network uses GPU-friendly mining rather than requiring specialized ASIC hardware. An independent security review of the BitcoinZ full node, published in June 2026, found no way to counterfeit or inflate the coin supply.Z-TEXT does not issue BTCZ or control the BitcoinZ blockchain. The company operates without venture capital funding. Z-TEXT also runs an active bug bounty program, now extended beyond launch. It is paid in ZEC from a public pool that anyone can verify on-chain, and one payout has been issued to date."I believe in zk-SNARKs the way some people believe in free speech itself," said Eric Pierrot, founder of Z-TEXT. "A whistleblower, a journalist, anyone who needs to speak without being silenced shouldn't have to trust a company. The math should protect them, not a privacy policy."Z-TEXT is available now for Android, macOS, Windows, and Linux at z-text, with iOS coming to the App Store. Wallet functions and reading previously saved data are free and require no license. A license unlocking messaging, the password manager, Channels, and identity creation starts at three dollars for one month, payable in several major cryptocurrencies.About Z-TEXTZ-TEXT is a privacy messenger, wallet, password manager, and broadcast platform built on the BitcoinZ blockchain. The company does not issue BTCZ, does not control the BitcoinZ blockchain, and operates without venture capital funding. Using zero-knowledge proofs and post-quantum cryptography, Z-TEXT requires no phone number, email, SIM card, or identity verification to use.

eric pierrot

Z-TEXT LLC

+1 623-980-3986

email us here

Z-TEXT zk-SNARKs Messenger: No Phone, No Email, No SIM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Z-TEXT zk-SNARKs Messenger Opens to the Public: No Phone, No SIM News Provided By Z-TEXT LLC October 05, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Human Rights, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.