Sen. Cindy Nava Represents New Mexico In Inaugural American Mexican Leadership Council Delegation To Mexico City

Santa Fe – Members of the New Mexico Senate Democratic Caucus met today to nominate their choice for Senate President Pro Tempore and to select the Senate Majority Leader, Senate Majority Whip, and the Senate Majority Caucus Chair.

Senate Democrats chose Senator Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) as their nominee for Senate President Pro Tempore. The election for Pro Tem will take place when the full Senate convenes in January.

“I am grateful for the continued confidence of our caucus, and I don't take that trust lightly. We have important work ahead of us, and I'm committed to leading the Senate with the vision and purpose New Mexicans deserve and expect from all of us.”

Senator Stewart has represented Senate District 17 since 2015, following 20 years in the New Mexico House of Representatives beginning in 1995. Before entering full-time public service, she spent decades as a special education teacher in Albuquerque Public Schools. She has served as Senate President Pro Tempore since January 2021, and previously as Majority Whip from 2018 to 2021.

The Democratic Caucus elected Senator Linda Trujillo (D-Santa Fe) as the new Senate Majority Leader. Senator Trujillo was first elected to the New Mexico Senate in 2025 and currently represents District 24.

“I am honored and humbled that my colleagues have placed their trust in me to serve as Majority Leader,” said Senator Trujillo.“New Mexicans sent us to Santa Fe to solve real problems like strengthening our schools, protecting the health and safety of our communities, and building an economy that works for every family in this state. I am excited and ready to get to work alongside this united caucus to deliver on our shared commitment to the people of New Mexico.”

Senator Trujillo began her public service career in 2011 when she was elected to the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education, serving two terms; she was named School Board Member of the Year by the New Mexico School Boards Association in 2014 and later served as its President in 2017. She was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in 2016, where she served two terms. Senator Trujillo has championed key initiatives including co-sponsoring the creation of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department and modernizing election laws through the 50-Year Tune-Up, which established a biennial Local Election to consolidate non-partisan elections in off-years.

New Mexico Senate Democrats elected Senator Cindy Nava (D-Bernalillo) as the new Senate Majority Whip.

“I'm grateful to my colleagues for this vote of confidence,” said Senator Nava.“As someone who has seen firsthand what it means when government works, and when it doesn't, I take this responsibility seriously. I'm committed to working with every member of this caucus to bring real solutions home to every family in New Mexico.”

Senator Nava was elected to represent Senate District 9 in 2024, becoming one of the first former DACA recipients elected to public office in the United States. Before her election, she served as a political appointee in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Biden administration, working on affordable housing and homeownership policy. Senator Nava has focused her legislative work on housing affordability, education, and public safety.

Democrats in the Senate re-elected Senator Leo Jaramillo (D-Española) to continue serving as Majority Caucus Chair.

“I'm honored to continue serving my colleagues as Caucus Chair and grateful for their trust. I believe strong leadership starts with listening and bringing people together around the work that matters to New Mexicans. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to move our state forward.”

Senator Jaramillo has represented Senate District 5, which includes Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, and Santa Fe Counties, since 2021. A native of the Española Valley, he previously served on the Rio Arriba County Commission, including as chairman, before his election to the Senate.

Opening day for the First Session of the 58th Legislature will be January 19, 2027.

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