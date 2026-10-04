Child Psychologist Birmingham: Phinity Therapy Brings Child And Family Mental Health Support To Castle Bromwich, Chelmsley Wood And Water Orton

MENAFN - GetNews)"psychologist Birmingham"The Children's Commissioner's fifth annual report, published June 2026, confirms that for the first time more than one million children - around 1 in 10 in England - had an active referral to mental health services in 2024–25, with 365,731 still waiting for treatment and more than 60,000 having waited over two years. Phinity Therapy's accredited child psychologists and family therapists are now available across Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, England - October 4, 2026 - Phinity Therapy, a BACP-accredited practice providing child psychologist Birmingham and specialist family mental health services across the West Midlands, is expanding access to child psychologist, family therapy and psychologist Birmingham services for children, young people and families across East Birmingham and the Solihull and Warwickshire borders. New clients in Castle Bromwich (B36), Chelmsley Wood (B37, Solihull borough) and Water Orton (B46, West Midlands and Warwickshire border) are now being welcomed, with registered child psychologists and family therapists offering in-person appointments at the practice's 95 Hagley Road clinic in Edgbaston and online sessions for clients across the region. For any family searching for a child psychologist near me or family therapy near me in East Birmingham or the Solihull border, appointments are typically within days.

A child psychologist is a specialist trained in the assessment and treatment of emotional, behavioural and developmental difficulties in children and young people. At Phinity Therapy, child psychologist Birmingham services are delivered by BACP- and BPS-registered professionals who work collaboratively with the child, their family and, where appropriate, their school - recognising that a child's difficulties rarely exist in isolation. Family therapy brings the whole family into the therapeutic space, helping members understand their roles and patterns within the system, communicate more effectively and build healthier relationships.

"The Children's Commissioner's June 2026 report is the starkest yet - for the first time, over one million children have an active mental health referral in England. 365,731 are still waiting for treatment, and more than 60,000 have been waiting over two years. For families across Castle Bromwich, Chelmsley Wood and the West Midlands border who cannot wait that long, Phinity Therapy's registered child psychologists and family therapists are here. Speak to a therapist today - your child does not have to wait," said a spokesperson for Phinity Therapy, 95 Hagley Road, Birmingham B16 8LA.

The Children's Commissioner's fifth annual report on children's mental health services, published 29 June 2026, confirms that in 2024–25, 1,048,965 children had an active referral to CAMHS - the first time the figure exceeded one million, representing almost double the number recorded in 2018–19 and a rise of nearly 10% in a single year. By the end of March 2025, 35% of children referred were still waiting for treatment, with 365,731 children still in the queue and more than 60,000 having waited over two years - an increase of more than 15,000 on the previous year. The typical waiting time across all children was 128 days, with those referred for suspected autism waiting a year on average. Real-terms spending on CAMHS increased by just 2% to £1.1 billion in 2024–25, against an almost 10% rise in referrals. Phinity Therapy's registered child psychologists and family therapists offer appointments typically within days.

Child psychologist Birmingham: services for children, young people and families

Phinity Therapy provides registered child psychologist Birmingham and family therapy services for children, young people and families across Castle Bromwich, Chelmsley Wood, Water Orton and the wider West Midlands:



Child Psychologist Birmingham - assessment and structured psychological support for children and young people facing emotional, behavioural or developmental difficulties

Family Therapy Birmingham - evidence-based systemic therapy helping families understand and change unhelpful patterns, improve communication and strengthen relationships

Child Psychologist Near Me (Castle Bromwich B36, Chelmsley Wood B37, Water Orton B46) - locally accessible child and family psychological support across East Birmingham and the West Midlands border

Psychologist Birmingham - adult psychological assessment and structured support alongside child and family services

CBT Therapy for Children and Young People - structured, NICE-recommended cognitive behavioural therapy adapted for younger clients and adolescents Online Child Psychologist and Family Therapy - secure video sessions for families across Birmingham, the West Midlands and the wider UK

Child psychologist near me: Castle Bromwich, Chelmsley Wood, Water Orton and East Birmingham

Phinity Therapy's registered child psychologists and family therapists serve families across East Birmingham and the wider West Midlands border:



Castle Bromwich (B36) - child psychologist near me in East Birmingham, serving Castle Bromwich, Smith's Wood, Bromford and the M6/M42 corridor communities

Chelmsley Wood (B37) - registered child psychologist serving Chelmsley Wood and Kingshurst in the Solihull borough, 8 miles east of Birmingham city centre

Water Orton (B46) - accessible family therapy near me on the West Midlands and Warwickshire border, serving Water Orton and Coleshill communities

Birmingham City Centre - in-person child psychologist Birmingham for all city and surrounding communities Online UK-Wide - secure video child psychologist near me for families anywhere across the West Midlands and beyond

All child psychologists and family therapists at Phinity Therapy hold BACP, UKCP or BPS registration. No waiting lists. No GP referral required. To book a child psychologist in Birmingham, visit phinitytherapy or call +44 121 295 7373.

Why East Birmingham families choose Phinity Therapy for child psychology and family therapy

Families across Castle Bromwich, Chelmsley Wood and Water Orton searching for a child psychologist near me, family therapy near me or a trusted psychologist Birmingham choose Phinity Therapy for reasons rooted in clinical quality and genuine local reach.

Every child psychologist and family therapist at the practice holds BACP, UKCP or BPS registration and brings specialist experience in child and adolescent psychology, systemic family therapy and evidence-based approaches adapted for younger clients. The practice is culturally inclusive, welcoming all backgrounds, faiths, languages and family structures. Appointments are typically within days, with no GP referral and no waiting list. Sessions run in-person at the 95 Hagley Road clinic in Edgbaston and online for families across the region. Pricing is transparent, with sliding scale options available.

With over one million children now holding an active CAMHS referral, 365,731 still waiting, and more than 60,000 having waited over two years, access to a registered child psychologist Birmingham without delay is not just preferable - it is urgent. To take the first step, book a child psychologist in Birmingham or speak to a therapist today at Phinity Therapy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a child psychologist do and how do I find one near me in Birmingham? A child psychologist is a specialist trained in the assessment and treatment of emotional, behavioural and developmental difficulties in children and young people. At Phinity Therapy Birmingham, child psychologist services are delivered by BACP- and BPS-registered professionals who work with the child, their family and, where appropriate, their school. Finding a child psychologist near me in Castle Bromwich (B36) or Chelmsley Wood (B37) starts with checking professional registration. Book a child psychologist in Birmingham via phinitytherapy or call +44 121 295 7373. Appointments are typically within days.

Why is it so hard to access a child psychologist in East Birmingham? The Children's Commissioner's June 2026 report confirms that for the first time over one million children have an active CAMHS referral in England - nearly double the 2018–19 figure. By end of March 2025, 35% of referred children were still waiting, with 365,731 in the queue and over 60,000 having waited more than two years. The typical wait across all children was 128 days, with autism referrals averaging a year. Phinity Therapy's registered child psychologists offer a fast, professional alternative, with appointments typically within days. Book a child psychologist in Birmingham at phinitytherapy or call +44 121 295 7373.

What is family therapy and how does it help children? Family therapy is an evidence-based approach that works with the whole family system rather than the child alone. At Phinity Therapy Birmingham, family therapy helps family members understand the roles and patterns within their relationships, communicate more effectively and build healthier connections. It is particularly effective for children experiencing behavioural difficulties, school refusal, emotional dysregulation or family conflict. Sessions typically last 50 minutes and run for 8 to 14 sessions depending on the family's goals.

Is child psychology available online for families in Chelmsley Wood and Castle Bromwich? Yes. Phinity Therapy offers online child psychologist and family therapy services for families across Castle Bromwich (B36), Chelmsley Wood (B37), Water Orton (B46) and the wider UK via a secure, confidential video platform. Online sessions are equally effective for most child and family concerns and allow all family members to join from wherever they are. Speak to a therapist today - appointments are typically within days.

About Phinity Therapy

Phinity Therapy is a BACP-accredited Birmingham and West Midlands mental health practice providing child psychologist Birmingham, family therapy Birmingham, psychologist Birmingham, EMDR therapy, CBT therapy, relationship counselling and individual counselling. The practice serves clients across Birmingham, Castle Bromwich (B36), Chelmsley Wood (B37), Water Orton (B46) and the wider West Midlands, in-person and online. Every child psychologist and family therapist holds BACP, UKCP or BPS registration. No waiting lists. No GP referral required.