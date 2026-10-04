Jordan, Saudi Arabia To Sign Parliamentary Cooperation Memo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 4 (Petra) Head of the Jordanian parliamentary delegation and Chair of the Jordanian-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee MP Abdul Basit Kabariti said Sunday that the speakers of the Jordanian House of Representatives and Saudi Shura Council will sign a memo on parliamentary cooperation.

The memo aims to establish an institutional framework for cooperation between the two councils, enhance communication between parliamentary committees and facilitate the exchange of expertise in legislative, oversight, research and parliamentary diplomacy.

Speaking during a meeting with Ibrahim Qannas, Chair of the Saudi Shura Council's Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Kabariti stressed the importance of moving beyond meetings and visits toward sustainable partnerships and joint action programmes.

The two sides discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the Palestinian cause.

Kabariti called for continued Jordanian-Saudi coordination and support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international references.

The two sides reaffirmed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations, supporting dialogue and exchanging expertise.

They stressed continued coordination on regional challenges and support for political solutions, dialogue and respect for state sovereignty.

Jordanian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Haitham Abu Al-Foul attended the meeting.

//Petra// AK