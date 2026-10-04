Zelensky: Ukraine Tests Nika Missile And SPYS Interceptor Against Jet-Powered Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during a conversation with the media, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“It is important that today we heard about the test of our new interceptor-the German-Ukrainian SPYS interceptor. The test was successful. We thank Quantum System,” said the head of state.

He also stated that Ukraine“is developing a new small missile, the 'Nika,' to counter jet-powered 'suicide drones.'”

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“Both the Germans and we are reacting positively. Tests will be conducted. For now, we're seeing what the positive outcomes might be,” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine is destroying about 57% of jet-powered drones and between 85% and 90% of conventional drones, and is also testing five models of interceptor drones.