Ukraine Has Disabled More Than 51% Of Russia's Oil Refining Capacity - Mod

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported this on Facebook, citing its head, Yevhen Khmara.

“Intelligence and analysts from the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense have assessed the results of the recent long-range strikes by the Security and Defense Forces. More than half of the enemy's capacity has been put out of commission. This is the result of carefully planned, systematic, and coordinated actions aimed at crippling the Russian war machine and destroying its military-economic potential,” the defense minister noted.

The Ministry of Defense notes that just recently, Ukrainian forces succeeded in striking the Moscow, Yaroslavl, Perm, Ilsk, Saratov, and Syzran oil refineries, as well as the Kiryshinefteorgsintez facility and the oil refinery in Ust-Luga.

The consequences of Ukrainian operations are not always immediately apparent, but the effect accumulates and eventually becomes noticeable, the ministry notes.

“51% of oil refining capacity targeted represents a significant blow to the enemy's economy, to its ability to carry out aggression and to support its troop deployments. Our deep strikes continue to shift the war onto Russian territory,” Khmara emphasized.

It is noted that one of the Ministry of Defense's priorities is long-range strike drones, which allow for striking targets deep within Russia. This year, Ukraine has already tripled its production and procurement, with plans to further scale up its deep-strike capabilities.

Ukraine to step up strikes on Russianrefineries in response to Putin's 'new doctrine' – Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated that Ukraine will intensify strikes on Russian oil refineries in response to the Russian Federation's new tactic of massive attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Photo: Ministry of Defense