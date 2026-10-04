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President Awards State Scholarships To Distinguished Figures In Education And Science

President Awards State Scholarships To Distinguished Figures In Education And Science


2026-10-04 07:09:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The corresponding decree No. 1023/2026, dated October 22, has been published on the President's website, according to Ukrinform.

“In accordance with Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 906/2011, dated September 10, 2011, 'On State Scholarships for Outstanding Figures in Science, Education, Culture and the Arts, Healthcare, Physical Culture and Sports, and the Information Sector' (as amended), state scholarships are hereby awarded to outstanding figures in education for a term of two years,” the document states.

In another decree, No. 1024/202, the President awarded lifetime state scholarships to six outstanding figures in education who have reached the age of seventy.

Read also: Zelensky awards five more military personnel title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously

Additionally, by Decree No. 1025/2026, the head of state awarded state scholarships to 20 outstanding figures in science.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, October 4, Ukraine celebrates Education Workers' Day, also known as Teachers' Day.

Photo: Office of the President

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