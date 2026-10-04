Trump Forms Super Intelligence Force
"The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government's engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies," Trump said in a Truth Social post.
The US president claimed that the US leads in super intelligence, "which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans."
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