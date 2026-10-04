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Trump Forms Super Intelligence Force

Trump Forms Super Intelligence Force


2026-10-04 07:09:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) United States President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he decided to form the Super Intelligence Force (SIF), which will be led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael, and Director of the Office of Personnel Management Scott Kupor. They will respond to Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

"The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government's engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The US president claimed that the US leads in super intelligence, "which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans."

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