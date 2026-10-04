Carolle Varughese is a Space Security Research Fellow with the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) and a Public Policy PhD Candidate at Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland. Her research examines how space-related risks are constructed within Aotearoa New Zealand's emerging space governance landscape. She has previously published on space sustainability as part of the Sustainable Space Initiative.

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