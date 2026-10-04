Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Carolle Varughese

Carolle Varughese


2026-10-04 07:09:14
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in Public Policy (space-related risks), University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Profile Articles

Carolle Varughese is a Space Security Research Fellow with the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) and a Public Policy PhD Candidate at Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland. Her research examines how space-related risks are constructed within Aotearoa New Zealand's emerging space governance landscape. She has previously published on space sustainability as part of the Sustainable Space Initiative.

Experience
  • –present Research Assistant, University of Auckland
Education
  • 2023 University of Auckland, Master of Public Policy

The Conversation

MENAFN04102026000199003603ID1111758831



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search