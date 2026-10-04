Adjunct Associate Professor, Centre for Applied Energy Economics and Policy Research, Griffith University

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Dr Richard Meade is Principal Economist of Cognitus Economic Insight, which he founded in 2002 after an initial career in investment banking. Through Cognitus he provides micro-economic consulting and contract research services to corporate, government and Māori organisations, with particular focuses on antitrust/competition economics and industry regulation (especially for industries facing disruption by new technologies), environmental economics, non-market valuation, and institutional economics/governance. He also assists Māori and other legal claimants with independent expert economic evidence, particularly regarding the quantification of historical losses (including inter-generational losses, and non-monetary losses such as cultural losses).

In addition to his Cognitus role, Richard is an Adjunct Associate Professor at Griffith University's Centre for Applied Energy Economics and Policy Research (CAEEPR). In this role he undertakes public good scholarly research and makes policy contributions in energy economics, particularly regarding electricity sector organisation and regulation, and in achieving a timely, efficient, equitable and orderly transition to net-zero emissions in energy-intensive sectors such as transport.

Richard's PhD research focused on how different types of ownership affect firm strategies, behaviour and incentives, mainly in utility sectors like electricity (but also banking). His scholarly and professional outputs include books, book chapters, journal articles, commissioned studies, working papers, conference presentations, and media appearances.

He is also a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court for Commerce Act matters, an occasional peer reviewer for various economics journals, and the Immediate Past President of the Law & Economics Association of New Zealand (LEANZ).



–present Research Fellow in Economics, and in Social Sciences & Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology –present Adjunct assistant professor, Griffith University

2014 Toulouse School of Economics, PhD / Industrial Organisation and Regulation

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