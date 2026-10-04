MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Premier Cleaning Expands Commercial Janitorial Services for Denver Schools, Warehouses and Medical Facilities

October 04, 2026 4:16 PM EDT | Source: Gajura

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2026) - Premier Cleaning, a commercial cleaning company serving the Denver metro area, today announced an expansion of its janitorial services program for specialized facility types, including educational facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and medical offices and clinics.

The expansion formalizes service offerings for facility categories that carry cleaning requirements a general commercial crew is not always equipped to meet. Schools operate around student schedules and heightened illness-transmission concerns. Warehouses require high-dusting of racking systems, floor care under constant forklift traffic, and loading dock maintenance. Medical offices require documented disinfection protocols and equipment handling that general office cleaning does not cover.

"Schools, warehouses, and medical offices each have cleaning needs that a general crew is not built to handle," said Freddy Rojas, owner of Premier Cleaning. "We have cleaned these kinds of facilities for years. This program formalizes the specialized staffing, scheduling, and protocols each one requires, so a school gets a plan built around student schedules and illness season, and a warehouse gets one built around forklift traffic and high dusting."

Premier Cleaning provides day and night janitorial service, day porter coverage, floor care, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, pressure washing, and commercial disinfecting throughout the Denver metro area. The company works exclusively with commercial and institutional clients and offers green cleaning options for facilities with indoor air quality or sustainability requirements.

The expanded program emphasizes day janitorial service, in which cleaning crews work during business hours rather than overnight. For schools and medical offices in particular, daytime coverage allows facilities to address restrooms, common areas and high-touch surfaces as they are being used, rather than waiting until the building empties.

"The biggest difference our clients notice is responsiveness," said Freddy, "When our team is on-site during the day, a restroom issue or a spill gets handled right then, not the next morning. For a school or a medical office, that real-time attention makes a genuine difference, and it reflects the hands-on partnership we have built our reputation on over the past 20 years."

Facility managers and property managers in the Denver metro area can request a walkthrough and scope assessment at gopremiercleaning.

About Premier Cleaning

Premier Cleaning is a commercial cleaning and janitorial services company serving businesses, institutions and facilities throughout the Denver metro area.

The company provides day and night janitorial service, day porter coverage, floor and carpet care, window cleaning, pressure washing, and commercial disinfecting, with green cleaning options available. Locally owned and operated with 20 years of experience, Premier Cleaning delivers dependable, customized cleaning programs for commercial and institutional clients, backed by a personal, hands-on approach. Premier Cleaning is headquartered at 7975 E. Harvard Avenue, Suite D, Denver, CO 80231.

Media Contact

Premier Cleaning

7975 E. Harvard Avenue, Suite D

Denver, CO 80231

(720) 670-8065

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gopremiercleaning

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Source: Gajura