Governor Abbott Honors Officer Of The Year Recipients At CLEAT Convention

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2026 | San Antonio, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the 50th Anniversary Convention of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) and honored the Texas Officer of the Year award recipients for the work required to keep Texas safe.

“Texas is stronger because of the men and women who serve in law enforcement, who answer the call to protect and serve our state every single day,” said Governor Abbott.“You put your lives on the line to keep our fellow Texans safe, and I want you to know, you have a Governor who has your back. Together we will keep Texas safe and secure.”

During his remarks, Governor Abbott recognized the courage of the men and women who put their lives on the line each day to keep our communities safe. He touted laws he signed to defund cities that defund the police and highlighted the State's mission to uphold public safety and always back our law enforcement heroes and their families.

Yesterday, Governor Abbott proclaimed October 2026 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in Texas during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion. The proclamation honors the men and women of law enforcement who serve and protect communities across the state. Texas will always back the officers who honor their oath, defend their communities, protect our freedoms, and faithfully serve their fellow Texans.

The Governor was joined by CLEAT President Scott Leeton and law enforcement officers from across Texas.

The 2026 recipients of the Officer of the Year Awards are:

Deputy Rudy Aguilar, El Paso County Sheriff's Office Captain Juan Alejandro Garcia, Webb County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Bruce Anderson, Fort Worth Police Department Detective John Armendariz, El Paso Police Department Sergeant Jerry Brown, Tarrant County Constable's Office Deputy Jose Calderon, Bexar County Sheriff's Office Officer Ryan Callesto, Beaumont Police Department Corporal Manuel Escamilla, Midland County Sheriff's Office Deputy Larry Kissam, Harris County Sheriff's Office Detective/Senior Corporal Eduardo Lopez Villa, Dallas Police Department Officer Noel Mercado, San Antonio Police Department Officer Matthew Munselle, Port Arthur Police Department Deputy Lee Nino, Harris County Constable's Office Officer Matthew Santos, Abilene Police Department Senior Officer Kyle Simmons, Corpus Christi Police Department Officer Justin Torres, Denton Police Department Detective Daisy Trevino, Hays County Sheriff's Office

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.

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