Steven Baker Joins CBS News As Consultant To Help Improve 'CBS Mornings' And 'CBS Evening News'

MENAFN - Live Mint) CBS News has brought in Steven Baker, a former executive producer of ABC News' Nightline, as a consultant and adviser as the network works to improve the performance of its flagship morning and evening news programmes.

CBS brings in Nightline producer Steven Baker to improve the performance of morning and evening news

Baker joined CBS News earlier this week and will work directly with CBS News President Tom Cibrowski, according to Variety. His remit will include working with the leadership of CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News, with the aim of bringing fresh ideas and new energy to both broadcasts.

Cibrowski told staff that Baker would work with programme leaders Jon Tower and Kim Harvey, who oversee CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News, respectively.

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He described Baker as someone who could bring new ideas to the programmes at a time when CBS is looking for ways to strengthen its position in the competitive US morning and evening news markets.

Baker brings extensive experience from ABC News. He became executive producer of Nightline in 2017 and developed a reputation for experimenting with the programme's format and reach.

During his time there, Nightline programming was taken beyond its traditional late-night slot, including an hour-long special for Freeform aimed at younger viewers.

In 2020, Baker also oversaw a month-long Turning Point takeover of the Nightline time slot, focused on race relations in the United States. His approach was built around the idea that a television news brand could reach audiences beyond its conventional broadcast window.

Why did Baker join CBS?

His appointment comes as CBS News faces a clear ratings challenge.

CBS Mornings averaged about 1.6 million viewers during the third quarter of 2026, including roughly 256,000 viewers aged 25 to 54, according to Nielsen figures cited by Variety. The programme continues to trail its competitors at ABC and NBC.

CBS Evening News has recorded a modest year-on-year increase in viewership, but its overall audience remains below the levels seen before Norah O'Donnell left the anchor desk in early 2025. It too remains behind the leading evening broadcasts.

Baker's arrival also adds another former ABC News executive to the CBS operation. Cibrowski previously held senior positions at ABC News, while Matt Gutman and Wendy Fisher are among other former ABC figures who have joined CBS News in 2026.

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Before joining CBS, Baker had been working with former ABC News president James Goldston on a nonfiction division at Candle Media. His new role at CBS places him directly inside the network's effort to rethink two of its most visible daily news programmes.