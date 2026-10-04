Titan FX Launches Second“Dream Beyond Borders 2.0” Brand Commercial Featuring Keisuke Honda

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online broker Titan FX has launched the second commercial in its“Dream Beyond Borders 2.0” brand series on 5 October 2026, featuring its global brand ambassador Keisuke Honda.

Titled “Among Dreamers,” the new commercial shifts the focus from taking the first step toward a goal to what comes next - the choices, persistence, and continued effort it takes to keep moving forward.

“Dream Beyond Borders” is Titan FX's brand platform built around challenging limits and continuing to move forward toward one's goals.“Dream Beyond Borders 2.0” launched in June 2026 as Titan FX entered the second year of its brand ambassador partnership with Honda, with a three-part commercial series exploring different stages of pursuing a dream.

The first chapter, “The First Step,” focused on the courage to move forward despite uncertainty.

“Among Dreamers” - Beyond the First Step

The second chapter, “Among Dreamers,” looks beyond that first step to people who continue challenging themselves in pursuit of their own ambitions.

The Dreamers featured in the campaign are real people Titan FX has met through its Dream Beyond Borders activities, each with their own background, goals, and challenges. By sharing their real stories and experiences,“Among Dreamers” reflects the idea that taking the first step is only the beginning - the journey continues through the choices and challenges that follow.

Honda himself continues to embody that same spirit. Alongside his activities as an entrepreneur and investor, he has returned to competitive football in Singapore at the age of 40, continuing to take on new challenges as an active player.

At the heart of the commercial is a simple idea: progress is not defined by a single decision or achievement, but by the willingness to keep moving forward.

Through Dream Beyond Borders, Titan FX continues to spotlight people who challenge limits, pursue their goals, and go beyond the boundaries in front of them.

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Dream Beyond Borders 2.0 Brand Commercial Series



The First Step

Among Dreamers Beyond the Frontier



The third and final chapter, “Beyond the Frontier,” will continue the story by looking toward the new challenges and possibilities that lie ahead.

New Campaigns Launch Alongside“Among Dreamers”

To coincide with the launch of the new commercial, Titan FX has also introduced two promotional campaigns for new and existing clients.

The FIRST50 First Trade Cashback Campaign

For existing clients, the POINT1000 Titan Points Back Campaign

Both campaigns run from 5 October to 15 November 2026.

As Dream Beyond Borders 2.0 continues, Titan FX will keep developing the campaign through real stories and initiatives that reflect the people and challenges behind the idea of going beyond borders.

About Titan FX

Titan FX is an online broker providing access to a wide range of financial markets, including foreign exchange, commodities, stock indices and CFDs.

Through its trading services and brand initiatives, Titan FX continues to create opportunities for traders around the world as they pursue their goals and explore what lies beyond.

Contact

Chief Growth Officer

Isaac Lai

Titan FX

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at