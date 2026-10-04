Iran Slams 'Fake Expulsion' Report, Says Diplomats Left US On Schedule

Iran Refutes 'Expulsion' Claims

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi slammed reports that Iranian diplomats were "kicked out" of the United States following the United Nations General Assembly, saying that all Iranian diplomats who attended the UNGA, except one who had departed earlier, left the country as scheduled.

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on X while sharing a screenshot of a report that claimed two members of Iran's delegation to the UN General Assembly had been "kicked out" of the US after allegedly failing to comply with a US State Department order to leave the country. "All Iranian diplomats who attended UNGA, except one who departed earlier, left as scheduled," Araghchi said. He further criticised the reported characterisation of the departures, saying that taking pride in an alleged diplomatic "expulsion" was inappropriate. "Taking pride in fake diplomat "expulsion" is inappropriate for the head of any diplomatic corps. It oozes of desperation and defeat and is inconsistent with UN host nation obligations," the post read.

US Official's Account of Departures

Araghchi's remarks came after Axios reported that two members of Iran's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York were "kicked out" of the United States on Saturday after allegedly failing to comply with a US State Department order to leave the country, citing a US official. According to Axios, the two Iranian diplomats had been asked to leave the United States several days earlier but remained in New York, prompting the US administration to issue a fresh demand for their immediate departure.

"Secretary Rubio means business. Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in New York long after the UN General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the country," the US official told Axios. The US official said the State Department on Monday directed the Iranian mission to the UN to ensure that its entire delegation left the country immediately. However, two members of the delegation remained in New York despite the order. The Iranian mission to the UN was informed on Friday that US authorities were aware the two diplomats were still in the city, even after they had been instructed to leave, the official said. Iran was again told that the two diplomats needed to depart immediately, Axios reported.

According to the US official, one of the Iranian diplomats left New York on Friday night, while the second departed on Saturday morning.

Strained US-Iran Ties

The development comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with diplomatic efforts to end the war facing difficulties and concerns over the prospect of renewed combat in West Asia. The action marks the latest indication of strained ties between Washington and Tehran, with the US administration taking action against Iranian diplomatic personnel who, according to the US official, did not comply with its directive to leave the country. The US official said the two diplomats' continued presence in New York after the State Department's initial order led to the renewed demand for their immediate departure. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)