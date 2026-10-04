District Of Columbia National Guard Celebrates Command Senior Enlisted Leader Retirement And Change Of Responsibility

Brig Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, II, Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard, was the host of the ceremony. During his speech, Leland spoke about Smith's career that spanned over 37 years of service and the changes in the Command Senior Enlisted Leader position.

“Bridges are architectural features that go from one point to another,” said Blanchard.“That's what this ceremony really is about. We're going from one leader to the next. And those senior leaders serve as bridges from the past, through our present, to our future.”

Smith enlisted in the United States Army in January 1989 and began his military career with the 4th Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. His operational experience includes deployments in support of 'Operation Just Cause' and 'Operations Desert Shield' and 'Desert Storm,' followed by deployments to Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait.

Throughout his career, Smith progressed through positions of increasing responsibility, serving as a team leader, platoon sergeant and first sergeant before assuming senior enlisted leadership positions at the battalion, regional support group and division levels.

During the ceremony, Smith's remarks reflected on his career and those who supported him throughout the years. He also talked about how leadership should flow throughout the organization.

“When you're in a leadership position,” said Smith.“You're not being graded on yourself anymore. Your individual achievements are good but you're being graded on your formation.”

In his remarks, Smith also emphasized the importance of developing Soldiers, strengthening the enlisted force and ensuring service members have the resources and leadership necessary to accomplish their missions.

After fellow soldiers' remarks, Smith was presented with the numerous awards and decorations including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal. He also received an award from the District of Columbia Government and a letter from the Commander in Chief.

During the ceremony, Smith reflected on four decades of service and talked about how he couldn't have done it without his family and support system.

“It takes a village,” said Smith.“I'm grateful for mine.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

District of Columbia National Guard celebrates Command Senior Enlisted Leader retirement and Change of Responsibility News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia October 04, 2026, 21:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.