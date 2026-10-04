Kerala To Introduce New Law For Elderly As Demographics Shift Fast

Highlighting the rapid demographic shift in Keralam, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan stated that comprehensive initiatives will be implemented for the welfare and protection of senior citizens, noting that the elderly are projected to constitute 38 per cent of the state's population by 2036. Speaking after inaugurating the Senior Citizens' Day celebrations in Paravur, the Chief Minister underscored the need to take Keralam's shifting demographic pattern seriously and ensure robust social safety nets.

New Law for Senior Citizens

He announced that a draft law aimed at providing legal protection and assurances to senior citizens is currently in its final stages and is slated to be introduced in the Kerala Legislative Assembly within this month.

Specialised Care and Support

"The government will collect comprehensive data on all senior citizens across the state. Specialised care mechanisms will be put in place for bedridden individuals, those suffering from dementia, and patients requiring palliative care," the Chief Minister said. He further added that caregiver services would be extended to financially disadvantaged elderly citizens to ensure no one is left unattended.

Professional Training in Elderly Care

In a bid to build professional capacity in elderly care, a structured care training programme-comprising a six-month certificate course followed by one year of practical training-will be rolled out starting next year.

Integrating Elderly into Societal Development

The Chief Minister also emphasised integrating the elderly into the state's growth story rather than isolating them, noting that their domain expertise and life experience would be harnessed to provide technical and management mentorship to young entrepreneurs. "The level of civilisation of any society should be assessed based on how it treats its oldest members. The government's objective is to ensure that senior citizens remain active, valued participants in societal development," he added. (ANI)

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