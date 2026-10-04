Vaxcyte To Host Webcast And Conference Call To Present Topline Data From OPUS-1, The Pivotal Adult Phase 3 Trial Of VAX-31, The Company's 31-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call tomorrow, October 5, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT to present topline data from the OPUS-1 adult pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-31, the Company's 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and pneumococcal pneumonia.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) and refer to conference ID PCVX1005. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Vaxcyte corporate website at .

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Vaxcyte website for at least 30 days.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. VAX-31, a 31-valent PCV candidate being evaluated in the OPUS Phase 3 adult clinical program and in a Phase 2 infant clinical program, is being developed for the prevention of IPD and is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today. VAX-24, a 24-valent PCV candidate, has generated positive Phase 2 clinical results in both adults and infants and is designed to cover more serotypes than any PCV on-market. VAX-31 and VAX-24 are designed to improve upon standard-of-care PCVs by covering the serotypes in circulation that cause a significant portion of IPD and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains. VAX-XL, in earlier-stage development, also leverages the Company's carrier-sparing, site-specific conjugation technology with the aim of further expanding coverage to deliver the broadest-spectrum candidate in the Company's PCV franchise.

VAX-A1 is a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to provide broad, strain-independent protection against disease caused by Group A Strep and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study in adults. Group A Strep remains a significant global cause of morbidity and mortality across both adult and pediatric populations and is a leading driver of antibiotic use, underscoring the substantial public health burden.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through XpressCF®, its cell-free protein synthesis platform exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company's system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to develop and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte's pipeline also includes VAX-GI, a vaccine candidate designed to prevent Shigella. For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Patrick Ryan, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

Vaxcyte, Inc.

415-606-5135

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Jeff Macdonald, Executive Director, Investor Relations

Vaxcyte, Inc.

917-371-0940

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