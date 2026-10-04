HMBC: Finches, With Matthew Young - Five Rivers
HMBC: Finches, with Matthew YoungThis is one of a series of monthly indoor presentations from the Hudson-Mohawk Bird Club (HMBC). Details about this and other club presentations and excursions at Five Rivers are on the HMBC website at
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