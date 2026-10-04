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HMBC: Finches, With Matthew Young - Five Rivers


2026-10-04 05:01:14
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Monday, October 5, 6:30–8:00 p.m.

HMBC: Finches, with Matthew Young

This is one of a series of monthly indoor presentations from the Hudson-Mohawk Bird Club (HMBC). Details about this and other club presentations and excursions at Five Rivers are on the HMBC website at

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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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