Double Fatality Crash Near Jerome

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JEROME COUNTY, Idaho – The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle double fatality crash that occurred on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at approximately 9:06 a.m., on US93 near milepost 58 just east of Jerome, Idaho.

A 2021 Ford F150, driven by a 57-year-old from Gooding, was traveling southbound on US93 and a 2008 Isuzu Ascender, driven by a 57-year-old male from Jerome, was traveling eastbound on E 100 S. The Isuzu failed to yield at the stop sign when turning onto US93 and collided into the Ford. The driver of the Isuzu and his juvenile passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The driver of the Ford was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

All occupants involved were wearing seatbelts.

US93 northbound was blocked for approximately 2 hours.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho

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