MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SELIGMAN, Ariz. – On Friday, October 2, 2026, at 8:38 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Operational Communications received reports of a deceased person in the roadway near the intersection of Business Route 40 (SR 40B) and Crookton Road, on the east side of Seligman.

At 8:42 p.m., AZDPS troopers arrived on the scene and discovered a deceased bicyclist and a damaged bicycle.

The victim, 28-year-old Kevin Michael Lamere-O'Dell, of Seligman, was riding a maroon and black bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of SR 40B when a vehicle struck him from behind. Lamere-O'Dell died at the scene.

The AZDPS Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has additional information is asked to call 877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip at azdps/tips. Please reference incident #I26060912.

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Vehicular Crimes Detectives Seek Public Assistance in Fatal Collision on Business Route 40 in Seligman News Provided By Arizona Department of Public Safety October 04, 2026, 20:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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