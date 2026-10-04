Due to technical issues, the phone lines to the #MiddletownRI Fire and Police departments are down. Please dial 911 to contact both operations until further notice, even for routine business.

Town News and Updates Posted on October 04, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Middletown Fire & Police Phone Lines Down News Provided By Middletown Town - Rhode Island October 04, 2026, 19:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.