Team Luberon MUC Make Their Move At The Adventure Racing World Championship

Race leaders Team Luberon MUC

Can Luberon MUC navigate their way to a world title

Kayaking in clear waters off of Capo Rosso

On day 4 of 'ARWC2026 - Corsica is Magic', the race had a clear leader for the first time as Team Luberon MUC broke away from the lead pack.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On day 4 of 'ARWC2026 - Corsica is Magic', the race had a clear leader for the first time as Team Luberon MUC broke away from the lead pack. The French team had opened up a 3 hour lead as teams passed through Transition 7, set on the beach at the coastal town of Porto.Through the third night of racing the leaders were completing Stage F, the longest cycle stage of the race which took them to the west coast, arriving at Cargese. This 123km ride passed Lake Tolla, where a checkpoint was set up on the hydro-electric dam and passed through many small Corsican villages. There were no major climbs but the many smaller hills and valleys, and in total the section included 4450m of ascent (and 5170m of descent) and, combined with riding and navigating at night, this resulted in the stage taking longer than expected.All of the teams were suffering from fatigue from the first 3 days of extreme racing as well, and from now until the finish it is the teams who can maintain a consistent pace, manage their sleep and teamwork best, and make the fewest mistakes despite their tiredness, who will prevail.Luberon MUC arrived at Transition 6 at the end of the overnight ride at 11.00am on Sunday morning, after taking almost 30 hours to complete the ride, twice the time predicted by the race organisation. The difficulty of the stage will extend the time of a race which is already an extreme challenge for the best adventure racers in the world, and this situation is common in expedition length races, where so many factors influence the pace of the teams.Luberon MUC coped with the night riding challenges the best to open up their lead and were reaching the end of the following sea kayaking stage as their nearest rivals, Estonian ACE/La Sportiva and Tactical Foodpack (also Estonia) began the stage. The second sea paddle is yet another iconic stage on this adventure tour of 'The Isle of Beauty'. The 29km paddle follows the spectacular cliffs of the Calanques de Piana and after rounding Capo Rosso the route follows the red cliffs which are listed as a World Heritage Site - one of the most beautiful backdrops of the race.Conditions were good for the leading teams again today, without too much wind, and moving into the 4th night of competition the following teams will be hoping for the same. The majority of the teams will be on the sea paddle stage tomorrow, after completing the long cycle stage, by which time the leading teams will have climbed high into the mountains towards the summit of Monte Cinto, the highest point of the island.For many race followers the name of the current race leaders will be a surprise as the team has not featured highly in the world rankings, or previously won a major expedition race. The MUC Raid team, including some of the squad members is ranked #36 in the world. However the team now racing the World Championship in Corsica is very experienced, and is a combination of racers from several very successful French teams.The team members are Jonathan Brunel, Joseph Bellier, Florianne Gautier and Quentin Bajard and between them they have raced for 4 different elite French teams - OrientAlpes, Lubéron Terre de Raid, MUC (Montpellier Université Club) and Bajard has raced with world #1 ranked 400 Team.Their experience is considerable and this year Jonathan Brunel has been on the winning team at two ARWS European Series events: Tierra de Cameros in Spain in March and Raid NeuchAventure in Switzerland in June (with Joseph Bellier). Luberon Terre de Raid and MUC are both large French clubs who perform well in the highly competitive French championships. Brunel is the head coach at Luberon Terre de Raid and Florianne Gauthier returns to racing after an eight-month cycling journey covering 11,000 km from Morocco to Kyrgyzstan!Even so, their lead is something of a surprise when racing against the top 3 teams in the world, who have so much more expedition racing and World Championship experience. Whether they can hold onto the lead with so much of the course still to be completed is the question?Three hours is not a big lead in an expedition race lasting 5 or 6 days, and a navigational mistake or extremely fatigued team member can quickly change that position. If they have pushed too hard in the first half of the race they may be caught by the Estonian teams or 400team, who seem to have raced with a more conservative strategy. If they can maintain their speed and avoid mistakes the World Championship could be theirs!Right now the leaders are climbing into the high mountains for a fourth night of competition, with several peaks to cross, ropes and canyon stages to complete and a forecast of some cold and wet weather on the summits.Follow the teams on live satellite tracking and check the news and media feeds at to see how 'ARWC2026 - Corsica is Magic' continues. There will be many more adventures and surprises before teams reach the finish line at Ile Rousse.

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Racing on Day 3 at the Adventure Racing World Championship

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Team Luberon MUC Make Their Move at the Adventure Racing World Championship News Provided By Adventure Racing World Series October 04, 2026, 19:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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