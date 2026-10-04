27 Recreational Facilities Being Developed Nationwide To Complement Housing Programme

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The government is developing 27 recreational facilities nationwide, 12 of which will be in Region Four, to enhance communities where new housing developments are being established.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal provided the update last Friday after visiting one of the facilities currently under construction in Le Reconnaissance along the East Coast of Demerara.

The leisure centre there is being constructed in phases. The first includes fencing, concrete drains around the recreational ground and levelling works to facilitate completion of the playing field.

The second phase will include a walkway for exercise, as well as slides and other amenities for children.

Minister Croal said the recreational facilities are part of the government's broader approach to community development, ensuring residents have access to spaces for exercise, leisure and family activities.

“One of the focuses we've also been having... is to enhance the communities in which persons live... an avenue for persons to bring their children for leisure is one such activity to develop communities,” Minister Croal explained.

The initiative is being undertaken in communities where the government's housing programme is ongoing, with similar facilities being developed in other regions.

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