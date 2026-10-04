New York Times Bestselling Author Brad Meltzer, Police Chief Stoney Mathis, & Beverly Engel Join Moments With Marianne

Three powerful voices join KMET 1490 AM & 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate, to inspire courage, rebuild trust, and break cycles of emotional abuse.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moments with Marianne Radio Show, hosted by award-winning radio host Marianne Pestana, brings meaningful conversations with leading authors, thought leaders, experts, and change-makers to listeners across Southern California and around the world. Airing weekdays during prime drive-time on KMET 1490 AM and 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate, the show explores timely ideas and inspiring stories that encourage listeners to learn, grow, and make every moment count.Tune in to Moments with Marianne Radio Show on Tuesday, October 6, at 8:06 a.m. PT / 11:06 a.m. ET, as the show welcomes Emmy-nominated, #1 New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and Police Chief Stoney Mathis. This month's featured guests also include author Beverly Engel, LMFT, bringing listeners insights into recognizing emotional abuse and creating healthier relationships.Brad Meltzer joins Marianne to celebrate We Are the Wright Brothers, the 40th book in his bestselling Ordinary People Change the World children's book series, illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos. Through the lives of people whose courage and determination shaped history, the series introduces young readers to kindness, empathy, and the possibilities within their own lives. The interview explores Meltzer's mission to make history accessible and meaningful to children, while offering a sneak peek at his forthcoming book in the conspiracy series, scheduled for release in 2027. Meltzer's work spans bestselling thrillers, nonfiction, historical fiction, children's books, and comics, with titles including The Lightning Rod and The JFK Conspiracy. He also hosted Brad Meltzer's Lost History and Brad Meltzer's Decoded on the History Channel and helped locate the missing 9/11 flag. His children's series is the inspiration for the PBS KIDS television show Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.Learn more atPolice Chief Stoney Mathis discusses his new book, Leadership Within the Thin Blue Line: Caring Enough to Win, and how a leader begins to rebuild trust when an organization is facing significant challenges. Drawing on more than 34 years of experience across Georgia police departments, Chief Mathis shares insights into restoring morale, developing future leaders, and strengthening community relationships through listening, accountability, and care. Known as a turnaround expert, Chief Mathis began his career as a patrol officer with the Monroe Police Department before rising through the ranks at the Henry County Police Department. He later served as Chief in Chattahoochee Hills, Fairburn, and Columbus, guiding agencies through difficult transitions. His conversation explores the human responsibilities of leadership and the everyday decisions that help people feel heard, supported, and committed to a shared purpose.Learn more about Police Chief Stoney Mathis and his book here.Beverly Engel joins Marianne to discuss Adult Children of Emotionally Abusive Families, exploring how experiences within the family can continue to influence self-worth, boundaries, and relationships in adulthood. Her conversation addresses recognizing emotional abuse, understanding its lasting effects, and beginning to break harmful family patterns. With a focus on self-compassion and healing, Engel offers listeners insight into rebuilding trust in their own perceptions, expressing their needs, and establishing healthier boundaries. The discussion invites listeners to consider how understanding their past can help them make empowered choices in the present.Learn more about Beverly atThrough its diverse guest lineup, Moments with Marianne Radio Show offers listeners opportunities to discover compelling books, explore timely topics, and gain insights to empower their own lives. Moments with Marianne Radio Show airs weekdays at 8:06 a.m. PT / 11:06 a.m. ET and Sundays at 10:06 a.m. PT / 1:06 p.m. ET on KMET 1490 AM and 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate. Episodes are available internationally on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Audible, Pandora, YouTube, and many more.Discover the Moments with Marianne Radio Show on KMET:Explore past interviews in the show's SoundCloud archive:Learn more about Moments with Marianne Radio Show and interview opportunities, visit:

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New York Times Bestselling Author Brad Meltzer, Police Chief Stoney Mathis, & Beverly Engel Join Moments with Marianne News Provided By Marianne Pestana LLC October 04, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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