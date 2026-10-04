MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Panda Adventure to Air on Two Major Greek TV Channels on Oct. 28

October 04, 2026 12:18 PM EDT | Source: Hmedium

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2026) - The documentary film The Panda Adventure will air simultaneously on ERT1, Greece's national television channel, and MEGA, a mainstream commercial television channel, on Oct. 28. With this, the "Charming Beijing" documentary showcase have now reached nine countries. Five documentaries produced by BRTV-The Forbidden City, Changcheng Chang (The Great Wall's Vast Stretch), The Panda Adventure, Beijing Central Axis-The Legend of A Line and Letters from Beijing Swift-have been translated into multiple languages and broadcast successively on mainstream television channels in countries across Asia, Latin America and Europe. As of September, all episodes had been aired in Indonesia, India, Brazil and Hungary, achieving a cumulative overseas audience reach of approximately 15 million.







Changcheng Chang aired a total of 20 episodes on DD Bihar in India and TVRI in Indonesia, marking the documentary's debut on India's national television network. Beijing Central Axis-The Legend of A Line was broadcast on Brazil's national television network, with potential coverage of nearly 200 million viewers through local public broadcasting and free-to-air digital television networks. After The Panda Adventure aired in Hungary, it reached more than 930,000 viewers, according to figures from the broadcaster. The broadcaster also forwarded 20 letters from viewers, all expressing positive feedback.

The five documentaries present Beijing from different perspectives: its palaces, the Great Wall, giant pandas, the Central Axis and Beijing swifts.

Online, related content has generated more than 12 million views in total, including 5.943 million views for a single post announcing the premiere of Changcheng Chang. On Oct. 27, a "Charming Beijing" cultural event will kick off in Athens, building anticipation ahead of the television broadcast.

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Source: Hmedium