Azerbaijani Boxers Make Perfect Start At U-17 European Championships

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani boxers have made a perfect start at the U-17 European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, with all four national team members competing on the opening day securing victories.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the championships have brought together 473 athletes from 40 countries.

Ali Abasli, competing in the 60 kg category, faced Belgium's Abdurahim Sou in the Round of 32. The Azerbaijani boxer controlled all three rounds to claim a unanimous 5:0 victory, with all five judges scoring the bout 30:27.

Abasli will next face Zeki Ugur of Türkiye.

In the 66 kg category, Yusif Hasanli defeated Portugal's Adrian Silva by another unanimous 5:0 decision. The judges scored the contest 30:27, 30:27, 30:26, 30:27 and 30:27 in Hasanli's favour.

He will face Croatia's Lukas Fulanovic in the Round of 16.

Hidayat Mammadov also advanced in the 70 kg category after defeating Israel's Demid Klochko in the opening round of their Round of 32 bout.

Mammadov will next meet Switzerland's Joel Schuts.

Azerbaijan's fourth victory of the opening day came through Yusif Aghakishiyev in the 75 kg category. He eliminated Romania's Eduard Tancerika with a 5:0 unanimous decision, receiving scores of 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27 and 30:27.

Aghakishiyev will face England's Ivor Lee in his next bout.

All four Azerbaijani boxers are scheduled to return to the ring on October 6.

The U-17 European Boxing Championships will conclude on October 11, when the champions in the respective weight categories will be determined.