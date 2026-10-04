Armenian Parliament Establishes Inquiry Committee Into Crisis Within Apostolic Church

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia's National Assembly has established an inquiry committee to examine what parliament describes as a crisis within the Armenian Apostolic Church, as opposition factions declined to participate in the body.

The creation of the committee was announced in a statement issued by the speaker of the National Assembly.

According to the statement, the committee was established by operation of law following a request supported by at least one-quarter of the total number of members of parliament.

“In accordance with Article 20.1.5.2 of the Constitutional Law Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, and upon the demand of at least one-fourth of the total number of deputies, an Inquiry Committee of the National Assembly has been established by virtue of law,” the statement reads.

The committee will examine what the statement describes as a crisis that has emerged within the Armenian Apostolic Church as a result of the activities of certain members of the clergy.

“The Committee aims to examine the crisis that has arisen within the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church as a result of the activities of certain clergy members, as well as the issues regarding the failure of the Church to fulfill its exceptional mission concerning the spiritual life of the Armenian people, the development of national culture, and the preservation of national identity,” the statement said.

The number of members who will sit on the inquiry committee has yet to be determined.

“In accordance with Article 20.6 of the Constitutional Law Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, the draft decision of the National Assembly determining the number of members of the Inquiry Committee will be debated at the regular sitting of the National Assembly,” the statement added.

Armenia's opposition factions have declined to join the newly established committee.

The move comes against the backdrop of tensions between the Armenian government and senior figures within the Armenian Apostolic Church, which have developed into a significant institutional dispute in the country.