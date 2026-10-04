Merz Announces €1B Aid Package For Ukraine

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Sunday that Germany will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth about €1 billion.

During his visit to Kyiv, the chancellor said that Russia's attacks on Germany will not cease if Berlin stops providing aid to Ukraine. He added that Germany is preparing an energy aid package for Ukraine worth approximately €350 million.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed in a social media post that the aid package includes weapons and help for the Ukrainian energy sector ahead of winter. "As of today, we have 15 agreements and documents, and most of them concern security cooperation, production, relevant procurement, our orders for German industry, and joint projects in Ukraine. The total value of our agreements today is more than €8.5 billion. A special agreement was signed that creates more opportunities for our joint efforts to counter drones," he stressed.