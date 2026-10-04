Iran's Oil Minister Resigns
Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad resigned on Sunday, with President Masoud Pezeshkian accepting his resignation, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
Pezeshkian appointed Hamid Bovard, chief executive of the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company, as acting oil minister.
Paknejad's resignation comes as Iran's oil sector continues to face pressure from United States sanctions.
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