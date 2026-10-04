Kobakhidze: Georgia Sees TRIPP As Complement Rather Than Rival To Middle Corridor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Georgia does not view the TRIPP route as a competitor to existing transport corridors passing through its territory and instead expects it to complement the Middle Corridor as regional freight volumes continue to grow, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said.

Speaking on the Open Air programme aired by Georgia's Imedi TV channel, Kobakhidze argued that rising cargo flows across the region are creating demand for additional transport capacity.

“TRIPP is not a competitor to our route. It will, in fact, be complementary, taking into account the trends that are observed today in the Middle Corridor,” Kobakhidze said.

According to the Georgian prime minister, cargo turnover along the Middle Corridor has increased sevenfold since 2020, creating what he described as an objective need to diversify transport routes.

“We do not believe that the TRIPP route or any other route can create a significant problem for traditional routes passing through Georgia,” he said.

TRIPP, or the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, envisages establishing transport connectivity through Armenia between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave. The project forms part of wider efforts to unlock new transport connections in the South Caucasus and could provide another link between the Caspian region and Türkiye.

Kobakhidze's comments suggest that Tbilisi sees growing regional connectivity as a means of expanding overall freight capacity rather than necessarily diverting cargo away from Georgia.

The prime minister said Georgia expects its own transit potential to continue expanding through investment in major transport infrastructure. He pointed in particular to the possible expansion of the Anaklia and Poti ports, alongside upgrades to the country's highways, railways and aviation infrastructure.

Kobakhidze said the Georgian government expects construction of the country's planned highway network to be completed by 2031.

Modernization of Georgia's railway infrastructure is also expected to increase both the frequency of train movements and the amount of cargo that can be transported through the country.

“The main thing is to follow the plan we outlined today to the end,” Kobakhidze said.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, connects China and Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. Its importance has grown in recent years as countries and businesses seek more diversified connections between Asia and Europe.