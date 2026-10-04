Ukraine, Germany Sign Agreement On Cooperation In Countering Uavs
"We will also make greater use of Ukrainian experience in the field of countering drones. To this end, we have signed a respective agreement," Merz said.Read also: Zelensky after meeting with Merz: Ukraine received EUR 1.3B support package from Germany
The chancellor noted that defense cooperation between the two countries is a two-way process.
"Germany helps Ukraine, but Ukraine also helps Germany. Representatives of the defense industry accompanying me today are learning from Ukraine's experience of war. And vice versa, German and Ukrainian companies are establishing high-tech joint ventures," he said.
According to the chancellor, the relevance of cooperation in countering UAVs for Germany itself was demonstrated by Russia's attack on Leipzig Airport on August 4.
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