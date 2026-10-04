Zelensky, Merz Meet Rescuers Who Cleared Aftermath Of Russian Strike On Science Academy In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

It noted that another air raid alert was sounded in Kyiv during the leaders' meeting with rescuers due to the threat of Russian strikes.

Head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service Andrii Danyk demonstrated to Merz, using specialized software, the movement of Russian drones in real time.

"We won't stay long. Dangerous moments. We are here, near our National Academy of Sciences. The strike was aimed specifically at the academy, its president and scientists – they were all there. We saw the video: they simply wanted to attack the academy and destroy it," Zelensky said.

Macron condemns Russian strike on Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences

He also stressed that the Russians continue their attacks despite the presence of the German chancellor and the German delegation in Kyiv.

"The Russians are absolutely barbaric neighbors. But there is also a positive thing: we have unity and strong partners. We are very grateful to you, Friedrich, for being here. This is an important message, a very courageous message, both from you personally and from the German people. We sincerely thank you," Zelensky said.

As reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train on Sunday, October 4, on an unannounced visit.

On September 28, a Russian drone struck the National Academy of Sciences building in central Kyiv, killing two people and injuring seven.

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