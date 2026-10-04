Germany Working To Accelerate Ukraine's Accession To EU Merz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We want to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the European Union. We want this process to move faster, and we are working toward this in Brussels," Merz said.

He noted that Ukraine's European perspective was also discussed during his talks with the Zelensky in Kyiv.

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He added that Ukraine is working on reforms in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

"I very much welcome the fact that the president once again assured us of this. These reforms are important for the disbursement of further financial assistance. The government and parliament bear a shared special responsibility here," Merz said.

At the same time, Merz said that during further talks with Zelensky, he planned to discuss in greater detail his previously proposed idea of associate membership for Ukraine.

As reported, Ukraine intends to complete the process of joining the European Union as soon as possible and expects to integrate as early as 2027, while not violating the key rules and methodology of the enlargement process.