Fires Break Out At Two Solar Power Plants In Occupied Crimea Social Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, citing satellite imagery data, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, an electrical substation of the Nikolaevka solar power plant is located on the edge of the fire.

The solar power plant has a total capacity of 69.7 MW. The facility consists of 290,048 crystalline solar photovoltaic modules installed across an area of more than 116 hectares. The plant can generate 90,000 MWh of clean electricity per year. It can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 72,000 tonnes annually.

Crimea reports new attack on energy facilities, power outages recorded

Later, the Telegram channel reported a fire at another solar power plant in Crimea.

"A fire was also spotted at the Okhotnykovo solar power plant in the Saky district... It is a large photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 80 MW. It covers an area of more than 160 hectares and has about 360,000 ground-mounted solar panels," the report said.

According to the report, an oil depot operated by Rosrezerv, the Gvardiysky complex, is located near the power plant.

Both plants were built by Austria's Activ Solar.