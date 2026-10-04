Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Drone With Unexploded Warhead Crashes In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District

Drone With Unexploded Warhead Crashes In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District


2026-10-04 03:06:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Emergency services are already heading to the scene, he added.

Read also: Two people injured in Russian strike on Northern Bridge in Kyiv

As reported, on October 4, fragments of a Russian UAV fell onto a parked car in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district.

MENAFN04102026000193011044ID1111758617



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search