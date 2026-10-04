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Drone With Unexploded Warhead Crashes In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
Emergency services are already heading to the scene, he added.Read also: Two people injured in Russian strike on Northern Bridge in Kyiv
As reported, on October 4, fragments of a Russian UAV fell onto a parked car in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district.
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