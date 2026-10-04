Ukraine, Germany Sign Series Of Defense Industry Cooperation Agreements

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The documents were signed during the Ukrainian-German Business Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

In particular, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense signed memorandums of cooperation with Diehl Defense on the purchase and supply of thousands of missiles and IRIS-T systems and artillery shells; with HENSOLDT on surveillance radars; and with Quantum Systems on the testing and purchase of interceptors for jet-powered UAVs. The Defense Ministry also signed a contract to localize the production of Ukrainian drones for the National Guard in Germany.

In addition, Alpha Robotics Germany and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine agreed to cooperate on unmanned systems for rescue operations.

"We will be placing many orders with the German side. We have joint production and many different areas of cooperation. It is important that today we heard about the testing of our new interceptor – the German-Ukrainian SPYS interceptor. The test was successful. We thank Quantum Systems. Next, we are working with Siemens," President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters.

Germany working to accelerate Ukraine's accession to EU – Merz

The head of state also highlighted the large order for IRIS-T: "Unique technologies will strengthen our air defense. We will use funds from the second part of the European loan; we understand that this will be a significant contribution."

In addition, the Ministry of Energy and NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation with Siemens Energy Global, while Ukrenergo signed one with 50Hertz Transmission GmbH and Amprion GmbH.

Documents on cooperation were also signed between Germany's Quantum Systems and Ukraine's Fire Point, Germany's ARX Robotics and Ukraine's Roboneers, as well as Germany's Helsing and Ukraine's Culver Aerospace.

As reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Ukraine on October 4 on an unannounced visit.

Merz and Zelensky signed an agreement to deepen cooperation in countering unmanned aerial vehicles, under which Germany will make greater use of Ukraine's experience.

elensky said that, overall, Ukraine and Germany had signed 15 agreements and documents on cooperation in the security sector that day. These concern production, relevant purchases, Ukrainian orders for German industry, and joint projects in Ukraine. According to Zelensky, the total "value" of these agreements exceeds EUR 8.5 billion.