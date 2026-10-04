Zelensky, Merz Discuss Transfer Of Taurus Missiles To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this while speaking to the media, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The head of state noted that the transfer of Taurus missiles would be a signal of stronger support for Ukraine.

Asked by journalists whether he believed Germany would provide the cruise missiles, Zelensky said: "Of course, never give up."

Zelensky after meeting with Merz: Ukraine received EUR 1.3B support package from Germany

As reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train on Sunday, October 4.