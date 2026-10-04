Zelensky, Merz Discuss Transfer Of Taurus Missiles To Ukraine
The head of state noted that the transfer of Taurus missiles would be a signal of stronger support for Ukraine.
Asked by journalists whether he believed Germany would provide the cruise missiles, Zelensky said: "Of course, never give up."Read also: Zelensky after meeting with Merz: Ukraine received EUR 1.3B support package from Germany
As reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train on Sunday, October 4.
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