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Zelensky, Merz Discuss Transfer Of Taurus Missiles To Ukraine

Zelensky, Merz Discuss Transfer Of Taurus Missiles To Ukraine


2026-10-04 03:06:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky said this while speaking to the media, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The head of state noted that the transfer of Taurus missiles would be a signal of stronger support for Ukraine.

Asked by journalists whether he believed Germany would provide the cruise missiles, Zelensky said: "Of course, never give up."

Read also: Zelensky after meeting with Merz: Ukraine received EUR 1.3B support package from Germany

As reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train on Sunday, October 4.

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