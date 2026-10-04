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Zelensky: Ukraine Has Not Yet Closed USD 4B Deficit

Zelensky: Ukraine Has Not Yet Closed USD 4B Deficit


2026-10-04 03:06:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during a conversation with the media, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We're facing a bit of a challenge right now-we need about $4 billion. We really need it. So far, we haven't closed this deficit,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance knows where to find about $3 billion of the required amount, but no relevant agreements have been reached yet.

The president noted that Ukraine has already found a way to cover most of the previously identified deficit-through bilateral support and agreements with the European Union.

Read also: Zelensky after meeting with Merz: Ukraine received EUR 1.3B support package from German

The head of state added that there is political will to move closer to securing a $12 billion loan next year.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Commission and Ukraine have agreed on measures to cover the country's budgetary needs through the end of 2026.

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