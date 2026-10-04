President: Defense Forces Carry Out Two Successful Offensive Operations
“We had, in principle, two strong offensive operations that resulted in the de-occupation of Ukrainian territory. The main thing is not just de-occupation; the main thing is restoring our positions, securing high ground, gaining control over positions, and many other things. Both operations were successful,” Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky: Ukrainian forces have liberated 125-140 sq km in Operation Vivaldi
According to him, one of the operations was lengthy and spanned over 700 kilometers.
The president also emphasized that Russia is currently unable to demonstrate any positive results on the battlefield.
As previously reported, the Third Army Corps has completed the third phase of Operation“Vivaldi.” During the offensive, the corps regained control of 176 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.
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