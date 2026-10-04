Jordan Condemns Israel's Construction Along Disengagement Line In Syria

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday condemned Israel's resumption of work on the so-called“Sufa 53 Line” in Quneitra, Syria, describing it as a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a breach of international law.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali voiced Jordan's strong rejection of Israel's continued violations and attacks against Syrian territory, calling for an immediate halt to all Israeli measures targeting Syria.

Majali said the Israeli actions violate the UN Charter and Israel's obligations under the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

He called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by pressing Israel to halt its actions against Syrian territory and end its occupation of parts of Syria, while respecting international law, international legitimacy resolutions and the sovereignty of states.

Majali also reaffirmed Jordan's support for Syria's efforts to rebuild the country in a manner that safeguards its unity, sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity, as well as the rights of all Syrians.

Syria on Sunday condemned continued Israeli violations of its territory following the resumption of construction work on a military project along the disengagement line in southern Quneitra province.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the latest activity involved the resumption of work on what Israel calls the“Sufa 53” project, describing it as a“clear breach” of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and a violation of international law.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli forces resumed construction work west of Al Asha village in the southern countryside of Quneitra as part of the project, according to local reports.

The project, which began in 2022, includes a military road, fortifications and observation posts in areas adjacent to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Syrian reports said that the route passes through or near several areas of Quneitra and falls within territory covered by the 1974 disengagement arrangements.

The agreement established a United Nations-monitored area of separation between Syrian and Israeli forces following the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.