Gov't Completes 20% Of Economic Modernisation Projects Planned For 2026 RASED

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Al Hayat Centre – RASED said that the government has completed 17 of 85 projects planned under the Economic Modernisation Vision for 2026, representing a completion rate of 20 per cent.

Monitoring and evaluation results covering government performance two years after its formation showed that implementation of 3 projects, representing 3.5 per cent, has not started, whereas 9 projects, or 10.6 per cent, faced delays, Al Mamlaka, reported.

The evaluation formed part of RASED monitoring of government projects planned for 2026 alongside surveys assessing opinions of Lower House members and political parties regarding executive performance.

The parliamentary survey engaged 118 MPs, representing 86 per cent of Lower House members.

Results revealed that 25 per cent of MPs rated overall government performance over two years as very high or high, 37 per cent as medium, and 31 per cent as low or very low.

Regarding Economic Modernisation Vision targets, 4 per cent rated performance as very high, 21 per cent as high, 31 per cent as medium, 31 per cent as low, and 13 per cent as very low.

Addressing economic challenges, employment opportunities, and living costs earned a high or very high rating from 8 per cent of MPs, a medium rating from 29 per cent, and a low or very low rating from 63 per cent.

The political party survey showed that 23 per cent rated overall two year performance as very high or high, 46 per cent as medium, and 31 per cent as low.

Regarding economic vision targets, 16 per cent of parties rated performance as very high or high, 38 per cent as medium, and 46 per cent as low or very low.

Handling economic challenges saw 4 per cent of parties rate performance as very high, 15 per cent as medium, and 81 per cent as low or very low.