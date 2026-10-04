Jordan, Yemen Foreign Ministers Talk Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 4 (Petra) Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Afrah Zouba met Sunday in Amman and discussed ties and cooperation. Zouba gave Safadi a letter addressed to His Majesty King Abdullah II from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, Rashad Al Alimi.

They agreed to activate political consultations between the two foreign ministries in accordance with a 2022 memorandum of understanding on coordination and cooperation.

The ministers discussed preparations for the 15th session of the Jordanian-Yemeni Joint Higher Committee.

Safadi said that Jordan is steadfast in support of the legitimate Yemeni leadership's efforts to restore security, safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity and protect the country's achievements.

He added that the Kingdom stands in solidarity with the legitimate Yemeni government in confronting attacks by the Houthi militia.

Safadi said that Jordan condemns Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirming Jordan's full support for the measures and steps taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its security, stability and sovereignty, as well as the safety of its citizens.

The two ministers called for respecting freedom of navigation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Zouba commended Jordan's continued support for Yemen and affirmed her country's commitment to strengthening ties and cooperation with Jordan.

They discussed regional developments and coordination, reaffirming their support for efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore calm.

They called for a comprehensive solution that ensures lasting security and stability, addresses the root causes of tensions and upholds respect for state sovereignty, the principles of good-neighbourliness and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The ministers agreed to maintain communication and consultations to further strengthen relations and address regional and international issues of mutual interest.

//Petra// AK