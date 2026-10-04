Jordan Condemns Israeli Work On 'Sofa 53 Line' In Southern Syria

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 4 (Petra) Jordan on Sunday condemned the Israeli occupation's resumption of work on the so-called "Sofa 53 Line" in Quneitra, Syria, describing the move as a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a breach of international law.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesperson Fuad Majali said the Kingdom rejects and condemns continued Israeli violations and attacks on Syrian territory.

Majali called for halting all Israeli measures targeting Syria, which he said violate the UN Charter and Israel's obligations under the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

He called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to cease its attacks and violations against Syrian territory, end its occupation of parts of the country and abide by international law, international legitimacy resolutions, state sovereignty and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

He reiterated the Kingdom's steadfast support for Syria's reconstruction efforts on foundations that safeguard the country's unity, sovereignty, security and stability, protect its territory and citizens and uphold the rights of all Syrians.

//Petra// AK