Jordan Ranks Fifth In Arab World In Arcif 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 4 (Petra) Jordan ranked fifth in the Arab world in the number of accredited scientific journals and cited authors, according to the 11th annual report of the Arcif Impact Factor and Citation Index for Arab Scientific Journals.

The report listed 45 Jordanian journals as accredited, accounting for about 3.5 percent of the total, while 7,122 Jordanian authors were cited, representing 5.3 percent.

The report analysed more than 1.07 million peer-reviewed scientific articles by some 413,000 Arab authors, with the work of more than 135,000 authors, or 32.57 percent, having been cited.

Arcif Head Sami Khazendar said the findings provide extensive data on scientific production and publishing in Arabic, helping track research trends, quality and impact across Arab countries.

Compared with the inaugural 2016 report, the 2026 edition recorded increases of 379 percent in accredited journals, 978 percent in analysed articles and 8,282 percent in cited Arab authors.

The number of analysed references and citations exceeded 30.14 million, up 979 percent over the period.

Algeria ranked first in the number of accredited journals, with 425, accounting for 32.6 percent of the total.

Arcif is overseen by a supervisory and coordination council that includes representatives of UNESCO's Regional Bureau for Education in the Arab States, ESCWA, the Bibliotheca Alexandrina and the Marefa digital database, alongside a scientific committee of Arab and international academics. //Petra// AK